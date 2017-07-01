Blackhawks agree to terms with Wingels, Berube and Oesterle

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks free agent frenzy has begun.

Minutes after the signing period opened, the Hawks announced three new additions to the roster:

Forward Tommy Wingels, goaltender Jean-Francois Berube and defenseman Jordan Oesterle.

Wingels, who hails from Wilmette, split time between San Jose and Ottawa last year, playing in nine playoff games for the Senators. Before heading north of the border, he led the Sharks in hits for four straight seasons.

Wingels contract is for one year, while Berube and Oesterle agreed to terms on two-year deals.

Berube has only played in 21 career NHL games, all with the New York Islanders.

The 25-year-old netminder posted a 3-2-2 record with a .889 save percentage in 14 appearances last year.

Oesterle has bounced back and forth between the Edmonton Oilers and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

The Michigan native, who is also 25, suited up twice for the Oilers last year, but registered five assists in 17 games the year prior.