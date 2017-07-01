A warm Sunday could brew some evening storms

July opened in spectacular fashion Saturday with plenty of sunshine and seasonable warmth as highs reached the lower 80s. The temperature and humidity should increase a bit on Sunday as the mercury climbs into the middle and upper 80s. It should be dry until late in the day and at night when the risk for gusty thunderstorms increases as a cold front approaches from the north. Monday should bring near-perfect conditions with an abundance of sunshine and comfortable highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast winds will hold beach readings in the 70s and dry weather should prevail for the evening firework displays. Slightly warmer conditions are expected on the Fourth of July, but with an increasing risk of thunderstorms late in the day and at night. The rest of the week should feature highs in the 80s with the best chance for more thunderstorms Wednesday and again late Friday or Friday night