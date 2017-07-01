7-Day Forecast: Temps. in the 80`s, rain possible but clear July 4th
-
June’s opening weekend to turn warm and humid
-
7-day forecast: Temps drop Friday, warm and rainy Saturday
-
7-day forecast: Rain moves in mid-week
-
7-day forecast: Cooler days continue, rain possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Plenty of 90s, rain possible during the week
-
-
4th grader reports Friday morning`s weather forecast
-
Fourth of July 2017 fireworks displays in Chicago area — see the full list
-
7-Day Forecast: Cool start, temps. rise later in the week
-
Forecast: Nice weather for Father’s Day, minor rain chances
-
7-day forecast: More rain on the way, weekend warmup ahead
-
-
7-day forecast: Mid-week rain followed by chillier temperatures
-
7-day forecast: Hot, humid weather on the way
-
May 2017’s closing day to feature city’s 7th consecutive 70°+ temp Wednesday; influx of warm, humid late week Gulf air sets the stage for thundery downpours Friday and Saturday; some big multi-day rain tallies a threat