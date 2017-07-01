× 2 men shot and killed in Englewood

CHICAGO — Two men are dead and two others are in custody following a shooting just before 9 pm Friday night in Englewood.

Chicago Police say the victims were sitting on a porch near West 57th and South Wells Street, across from the Dan Ryan Expressway, when two other men walked up and opened fire on them, shooting both in the chest and legs. The shooters then took off in a white sedan.

One victim, a 50-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, a 32-year-old man, died later at the hospital.

Two men are in custody in connection to this shooting. Their identities, as well as the identities of the victims, have also not been released.