× White Sox reward patient fans with early morning victory

CHICAGO – The humid air was a bit thick and a bit too warm to guzzle down hot coffee, even thought it was needed for the loyal group of rooters that hung around till the end.

That came just after 1 AM – and what a finish it was.

With the White Sox up 4-3 in the top of the ninth with a runner on and two outs, David Robertson stared down the best power hitter in the game. Aaron Judge would have been going for his second homer on the night had it not been for an incredible catch by Melky Cabrera to steal a homer in the top of the fifth inning.

It’s Major League Baseball’s leading home run hitter against the White Sox closer, who’s auditioning just as much as he is performing as the trade deadline nears. By no means was it a September-like moment, but for the fans that waited over three hours for the game to start due to a delay, it was a nice payoff.

That was especially true for the White Sox fans, who watched Robertson close the game with strikeout of Judge to strand the tying run in a 4-3 win over New York. It salvaged a split in the series while making an unusual night a satisfying success.

1:01 AM: David Robertson fans Aaron Judge to give the @whitesox a 4-3 win. Kudos to the fans who stayed up to watch the late start. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/7Buh2oA0vk — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 30, 2017

Heavy rains in the Chicago area forced a delay of the game and with the team’s meeting for the final time at Guaranteed Rate Field this season, there was an emphasis to get the game in.

Eventually the skies cleared and the field dried to allow for a 10 PM start time.

The teams traded runs for the three-and-a-half innings before the White Sox broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Willy Garcia’s double brought in two runs to give the White Sox a 4-2 lead. Cabera kept Judge from getting a third run in the fifth with a homer-saving catch at the left field wall but the Yankees broke through for a run in the sixth to make it a one-run game.

Four White Sox pitchers, including starter James Shields, were able to keep the Yankees off the board for the rest of the night. Robertson’s strikeout of Judge came at 1:01 A.M., a fitting reward for loyal rooters whose wait was worth it on Friday morning.