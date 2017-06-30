× White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Texas

* This will be the first meeting between the Rangers and the White Sox in 2017. Although Texas has taken the last two overall games in this series, Chicago has won its last five home games versus the Rangers, allowing a total of just eight runs over this streak.

* The Rangers lost 5-1 to the Indians on Thursday, falling to 1-18 in road games this season when they allow five or more runs in a game.

* The White Sox are just 3-7 against AL West opponents this season despite outscoring them 52-50 in these contests.

* The White Sox picked Alen Hanson up off waivers from Pittsburgh on June 9. Hanson batted just .193 with the Pirates this season, but has hit .323 (10/31) with nine runs scored in his 16 games for Chicago.

* Austin Bibens-Dirkx has thrown exactly seven innings and allowed exactly one run in each of his two career road starts (2-0). The last pitcher to go undefeated in his first three career road starts, going 7+ IP while allowing no more than one run in each start was Mike Fiers, May 29-June 24, 2012 (streaks exclude any relief app).

* Saturday’s scheduled starter Derek Holland has thrown 6.0 innings and allowed one run in each of his last three home starts. The lefty, who signed with the White Sox this past December after spending his first eight MLB seasons with Texas, will be trying to become the first White Sox pitcher to go 6+ IP while allowing no more than one run in 4+ straight home starts since Gavin Floyd, who did it in six straight, June 8-August 1, 2010 (streaks exclude relief app).