Watch Bulls guard Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union take the ‘Hamilton Challenge’

CHICAGO – Since the emergence of Social Media, challenges for causes have become the norm.

The newest one is drawing some participation from the biggest stars in the sports and entertainment world. That includes one of Chicago’s most famous couples – Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

On Wednesday the Bulls guard and the singer teamed up for the “Hamilton Challenge.” The effort is a collaboration between Hamilton writer and actor Lin Manuel-Miranda along with Ayesha & Stephen Curry to raise money for a “coalition of immigrant organizations.”

Along with a donation, they’ve asked stars whom they challenge to sing their favorite song from the hit musical.

Olivia Munn accepted the their challenge and, in turn, challenged Union.

While on vacation in Europe, Union accepted the challenge with Wade by her side. Along with the donation, the couple performed part of the song “Satisfied” from Hamilton.

They challenged actor and comedian Kevin Hart to the challenge.

For more information on the challenge, click here.