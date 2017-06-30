See Chicago from a kayak and you’ll see the city like never before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago is known for its steel and glass skyline, but have you ever seen it from a kayak?

Chicago Kayak's Architecture tour is unlike any other in the city. It puts the paddler 20 feet below street level and the noise of traffic and sirens are drowned out.

Past gravel barges and under shadowy river bridges, the tour leads you right into the heart of downtown and all its rich architectural history.

Twice a week, kayak Chicago runs night tours ending at Navy Pier where you can watch the fireworks right from your own kayak.

