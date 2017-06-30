Schnitzel is delicious!!

Posted 7:55 AM, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:57AM, June 30, 2017

‘Sex and the Schnitty’ is a new Instagram account that has captured our hearts, pairing our two great loves — Sex and the City and the humble schnitzel.

https://www.instagram.com/sex_and_the_schnitty/?hl=en