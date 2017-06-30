Reality of lack of budget will hit countless state agencies hard on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lawmakers will be back at work tomorrow in Springfield working toward a budget deal.

For two years social services have been cut, university and local school districts have been scraping by.

While lawmakers talk the clock keeps ticking and our debt keeps growing we are hovering around $15 billion in unpaid bills.

Road projects throughout the state will come stop July 1 that could cost people their jobs. Sales of multi state lottery games are done at 9:45 p.m. Friday which will costs the state about $250,000 a day in revenue.

Social services in the state have been hardest hit by the budget impasse. Layoffs and a reduction of services are happening statewide. For example, the state owes Family Focus 2.7 million dollars. Come tomorrow, 71 percent of its workforce will be laid off leaving those employees without a paycheck and parents who depend on their services scrambling.

CPS is already in dire financial straits borrowing millions to just to keep the doors open this year and next year. Without state funding it will have to find another source or revenue to ensure the classrooms will be full come fall.

Suburban districts are looking at ways to save money as well. Higher education is no better off. SIU this week said the lack of budget and declining enrollment due to student financial aid being held up- has put the school’s accreditation in jeopardy.

Additionally, the state comptroller says by August, it will lose flexibility to prioritize and pay court-ordered bills. This includes nursing homes, hospice center and some people with disabilities. And while Speaker Madigan has asked the rating agencies to hold off on down grading the state’s credit to junk it doesn't mean they'll listen to him