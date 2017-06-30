× Plane wing clips jet on O’Hare runway

CHICAGO — An American Airlines plane clipped another aircraft on the runway.

The wing of the American Airlines plane clipped a SkyWest Jet while they were taxiing.

The American flight was taking off for Los Angeles.

The SkyWest plane had just come in from Rochester, Minnesota.

The Chicago Fire Dept and police responded to the scene.

No one was hurt.

The SkyWest plane did sustain some damage.

Passengers on the American flight were rebooked to Los Angeles.