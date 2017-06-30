Pat Tomasulo is ‘The Voice of Reason’ — let’s talk about fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Do you go to a fireworks show on the 4th of July, or do you buy your own fireworks (legally, of course), and stage your own extravaganza, keeping your neighbors up all night and terrifying their dogs? If you fall into that latter category, Pat Tomasulo has a few things he'd like to share with you first. Like, how those fireworks should be limited to one day, not one week, and how blowing up a Port-a-John wasn't what George Washington had in mind.

It's the first edition of a little series he calls "The Voice of Reason." Subscribe on YouTube and check back here for future installments!