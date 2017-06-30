Midday Fix: Tips for preventing sitting disease

Dr. Aaron Dutka and Aliciamarie Dutka

The Joint Chiropractic

To find a location:

www.thejoint.com/

Work Tips:

Work moving – hold walking meetings with colleagues instead of sitting in an office

Stand during phone calls or even lunch. You burn 30% more calories when standing.

Ping yourself – set your watch or alarm to remind you to stand up, stretch and take a short walk for a few minutes every hour. Add a 15-minute walk to your morning, lunch break and night time routine.

Practice the 20-8-2 rule. For every 20 minutes of sitting at home or work, stand for eight minutes and move for two.

If budget allows, request a standing or kneeling desk or sit on a large exercise ball which helps you with core strength and posture

Do stretches at your desk

Loosen legs- sit in chair, extend one leg out in front and hold for two seconds. Raise it as high as you can and hold again for two seconds. Repeat on each leg 15 times.

Relax back – sit on the edge of your chair, lower your head to your knees with your arms dangling loosely to the floor

Stretch back with squats – stand straight with knees bent and hands on hips. Lower your body as if you were sitting down in a chair but stop before your bottom touches the chair

Position body – in an “ergonomic” position with hands and wrists resting on desk, computer screen at eye-level, keeping your shoulders and arms from tensing up.

Car Tips:

Steering Wheel Spine Stretch – While in traffic, hold onto the steering wheel with your hands at 10 and 2 and round your back. You’re stretching the area between the shoulder blades and mid-back. Breathe and release.

Tension Tackle – While stuck at a red light, tilt your right ear down towards your right shoulder. Relax your shoulder and breathe into the left side of your neck, stretching the left side of your neck. Hold for 10 seconds. At the next light repeat on the other side.

Shoulder Roll – Lift your shoulders up as high as you can like you’re trying to touch your ears. Then roll your shoulders in a circular motion to loosen muscles in your upper back.

Don’t Lean too Far Back – Keep your ears directly over your shoulders so you don’t crane your neck that leads to back pain.

Have a Drink – Drink at least 8 ounces of water before you drive because staying hydrated prevents degenerative disk disease.

Fix Pedal Problems – Sit as far away from your pedals as possible because sitting too close with your knees scrunched up compresses the muscles that lead from your lower back to your hips causing pain.

Empty your Pockets – A wallet in your back pocket raises one hip above the other twisting your spine and straining your lower back.