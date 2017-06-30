Man proposes to girlfriend, younger sister with Down syndrome

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Two sisters are preparing for a wedding in the fall and the heartwarming story of their proposal is unlike anything you’ve ever heard before.

Will Seaton, 25, proposed to his girlfriend of six years, Ashley Schaus, 23, but also popped a question to Schaus’ younger sister Hannah, who has Down syndrome, FOX 5 reports.

At the start of their relationship, Schaus told Seaton that her and 15-year-old Hannah came as a “package deal.” Understanding that, Seaton got down on one knee, presented a ring, and asked Hannah to be his best friend forever.

Hannah said yes.

“It was the sweetest moment in my whole life watching Hannah be so happy and feeling so special,” Ashley told Fox 5. “We may not know what the future will hold for Hannah, and I hope that someday she finds a sweet boy, but for now, I am so thankful she got to enjoy that moment that every girl dreams about.”

Nothing can break Ashley and Hannah’s sister bond and the two are busy planning all the details on their wedding, from the first dance song to the wedding vows.

In fact, Will and Hannah plan on dancing to Harry Nilsson’s song “Best Friend,” reported Fox 5.

The Schaus sisters will walk down the aisle together on October 7 in Rockport, Indiana.