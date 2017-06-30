Man killed when internet sale goes wrong in the south suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was killed during a sale set up on the internet.

The incident occurred late Thursday night on White Oak Lane in south suburban University Park.

Police say a couple went to the area to sell something arranged on the website, "LetGo.com."

When they arrived, they were robbed by three people. One of them shot and killed Kevin Jarrett of Kankakee.

The suspects got away.

University Park police are asking anyone with information to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.