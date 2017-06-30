× Man charged in disappearance of U of I visiting scholar

URBANA, Ill. – Police have charged a man in the disappearance of a University of Illinois visiting Chinese scholar.

Police say 27-year-old Brendt Christensen has been charged with kidnapping Yingying Zhang.

Authorities say Christensen was driving the black Saturn Astra that was Zhang seen getting into.

“According to the affidavit, on June 29, 2017, while Christensen was under law enforcement surveillance, agents overheard him explaining that he kidnapped Zhang. Based on this, and other facts uncovered during the investigation of this matter, law enforcement agents believe that Ms. Zhang is no longer alive,” police said in a statement.

