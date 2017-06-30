Man attempted to abduct child, stuff him in duffle bag, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISH LAKE, Ind. -- Police are searching for a man they said tried to abduct a child and attempted to put him in a duffel bag.

Officials responded to a call in Fish Lake, Ind., around 6 p.m. in the 7400 block of East SR 4, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said.

When police arrived, they said the homeowner was outside of his house with his one-year-old son nearby. The homeowner told police a man approached him from a vehicle that was parked near the end of his driveway and asked him for some water.

Police said when the homeowner came back with water, the suspect was trying to put the child in a duffel bag.

The homeowner confronted the suspect, punched him in the head and took his son into the home. He then ran back outside as the suspect was driving away.

Police described the suspect as a white male with beard stubble, wearing a white tee shirt and gray camouflage shirts. The vehicle driven by the suspect was described as a silver or gray 1990’s style minivan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 219-326-7700.