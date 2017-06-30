Lunchbreak: Wedge salad with green goddess dressing, prepared by Ruxbin chef Edward Kim

Chef Edward Kim

Ruxbin

851 N. Ashland Avenue

Chicago

(312) 624-8509

www.ruxbinchicago.com/

Wedge Salad with Green Goddess Dressing and Rooftop Greens

Dressing:

8 oz buttermilk

zest of 1 lemon

5 sprigs of parsley

2 Tablespons of chives, chopped

2 basil leaves

2 Tablespoons of tarragon leaves

2 Tablespoons of dill chopped

2 Tablespoons of mint chopped

pinch of salt and black pepper

squeeze of lemon juice

Salad:

1 head of Bibb lettuce

2 baby radishes, sliced thinly

2 slices of pumpernickel, toasted and then crushed into a powder with a food processor

1 eggplant

1 Tablespoon of eggplant

1 teaspoon of white miso

Additional Ingredients (if available):

6 ea nasturtium leaves

4 ea pansy flowers

4 ea nasturtium Flowers

6 sprigs purslane

Additional Ingredients (to make the dish heartier):

4 center cut portions, Merus, of King Crab

Directions:

Take all the ingredients for the dressing, except the buttermilk, and place in a mortar and pestle. Grind the ingredients together to form a paste. Take the paste and add it to the buttermilk and stir together until homogenous. Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Set the dressing to the side. Take the eggplant, split it in half length wise, rub with a Tablespoon of olive oil and sprinkle lightly with salt. On a sheet tray bake the eggplant at 350 F until soft, approximately 1 hour. Remove the eggplant when soft, peel of the skin, then rough chop the eggplant until it resembles a rough puree. Season with the white miso. Take the bibb lettuce and cut into 4 wedges. In a large mixing bowl place the lettuce wedges, radishes, and the dressing together. Mix thoroughly until the wedges are generously coated with the dressing (if adding additional ingredients to your salad place them in the bowl at this time and generously coat them as well with the dressing). On your serving plate place your eggplant puree in the middle, and smear it so it can act as a bed for your salad. Place your salad on top of the eggplant puree. Garnish with the crushed toasted pumpernickel.

If serving with crab, cut the shell of the king crag with scissors remove the crab meat and remove the 2 tendon/bone pieces that run along every crab leg. Steam the crab pieces and place along the salad either around the edges or on top.