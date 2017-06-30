× List of laws taking effect July 1 in Cook County and Illinois

CHICAGO — There are new laws going into effect around Illinois on July 1, 2017.

Here is a list of some of the laws taking effect:

Cook County beverage tax

The beverage tax will cost a penny per ounce. So a two-liter bottle of soda will incur a 67-cent tax.

The tax would affect all non-alcoholic, sweetened drinks, whether they include real or artificial sugar. Exempt from the tax are sweetened coffee drinks, like those made at coffee shops, and purchases made with food stamps.

Cook County said the tax will also benefit the public’s health over time.

An Illinois judge is expected to rule on whether to temporarily bar the tax. Retailers with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and several grocers filed a lawsuit trying to block the tax. They claim it’s unconstitutional and too vague.

A ruling on that suit is expected Friday.

Paid sick leave, carry-over days

The new law requires employers in Cook County to provide paid sick time to employees, as well as carry-over unused sick days to the next year.

Some human resources executives said tracking the carry-over days is what gets cumbersome.

About 40 percent of workers in Cook County currently do not have paid sick leave.

Child support obligations

Starting Saturday, Illinois will use an “income shares” model to determine child support payments. This means both parents’ incomes will be taken into consideration in determining child support obligations. However, it still means that only one parent will pay support, according to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services

Over 40 states currently use the “income shares” model.

Minimum wage increase

Wages are going up in Cook County. The minimum wage will increase for many employees to $10 an hour.

In Chicago, the minimum wage increases to $11 an hour and will reach $13 and hour in 2019, the Chicago Tribune reports.