Kelly Clarkson, Jon Stewart among those in Chicago for eventful July 4th weekend

CHICAGO - There's an assortment of events and activities to check out in the city this fourth of July weekend.

Cinnephiles can enjoy some of Hollywood’s greatest epics in the way they were intended at the music box theater’s 70 millimeter film fest. It kicks off this weekend with a newly restored print of the classic, "2001: A Space Odyssey."

People can also get a taste of what the city’s best rib joints are cooking up at the 'Windy City Rib Fest' in Uptown at Lawrence and Broadway through Sunday.

New this year is the "Live on Lincoln" street festival at Lincoln and Belmont on Saturday and Sunday with synth pop band, "Polica" headlining.

And through Sunday, it's the annual Lisle "Eyes to the Skies" festival with hot air balloon rides, two stages of music, and food booths galore at the Lisle Park District.

In music, you can't slow down the surviving members of the grateful dead. The reformed “Dead and Company” trucks into Wrigley Field for two shows on June 30 and July 1.

At Soldier Field, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will come together for a joint concert at the opening ceremony of the 'Warrior Games' on Saturday night. Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart serves as the emcee.

At Ravinia, it's the legendary moody blues on Friday and "the Surf and Soul" tour of the beach boys and temptations hits on Sunday.

Finally, on the 4th of July, check out the Grant Park symphony orchestra with it's Independence Day concert at 8pm at the Pritzker Pavilion. WGN's Dean Richards will host coverage of the downtown fireworks beginning just before 9:30 p.m. on WGN-TV.

