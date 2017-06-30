June, 2017 closes out as one of the warmer ones

June enters the record books as the city’s 17th warmest on record with an average temperature of 72.4 degrees, 3.5 degrees above normal. Hot weather was confined to the first half of the month logging all of the month’s six 90-degree days in the first 15 days. The 95-degree high on June 12 was the city’s hottest reading since 2013. Even more remarkable was the month’s lack of cool days. The month’s lowest maximum temperature was 72 degrees on June 25th and ties 1973 as the only other June dating back to 1871 that failed to produce a lower high temperature. Precipitation was high variable across the metropolitan area with totals ranging from more twice the month’s normal 3.45 inches across far north sections to about half of normal across the south suburbs.

The holiday weekend promises to bring seasonably warm weather with readings mainly in the 80s with the best chance for thunderstorms on Sunday.