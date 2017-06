× Judge blocks Cook County beverage tax

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge granted a temporary halt on a beverage tax that was supposed to go in effect on Saturday.

The beverage tax would affect all non-alcoholic, sweetened drinks, whether they include real or artificial sugar. The cost would be a penny per ounce, so a two-liter bottle of soda will incur a 67-cent tax.

