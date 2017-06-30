× Jay Z opens up about ‘natural twins,’ ‘stillborns,’ in new album ‘4:44’

NEW YORK — Jay Z has opened up about his rocky relationship with wife Beyonce on “4:44,” his first album in four years. He released the album Friday on Tidal, the music streaming service which he co-owns.

On “Kill Jay Z,” released early Friday, the rapper muses that he almost “went Eric Benet” by letting “the baddest girl in the world get away.”

The line appears to be is a reference to R&B singer Eric Benet, who was divorced from actress Halle Berry after he admitted cheating on her. Benet responded on Twitter on Friday, writing that his current wife is “the baddest girl in the world.”

The title track appears to be a letter of apology to Beyonce. Jay Z raps that it took Beyonce’s twins, whose birth hasn’t been confirmed, for him to believe in miracles.

“I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you,” Jay Z says.

He also talks about the loss of children in the track.

“So I apologize / I’ve seen the innocence / Leave your eyes / I still mourn this death / I apologize for all the stillborns / ‘Cus I wasn’t pressing / Your body wouldn’t accept it,” he says.