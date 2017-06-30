Free American flag exchange program at Art Van Furniture

WARREN Mich. — Art Van furniture is extending their offer for families to bring in their worn Stars and Stripes to any store across the Midwest exchanging it for a free, new 3-by-5 foot American flag.

Art Van Furniture Extends Free American Flag Exchange Program At More Than 100 Midwest … – https://t.co/3aHDsOpPHd #GoogleAlerts — Art Van Furniture (@artvan) June 29, 2017

Since starting the program, Art Van furniture has collected nearly 500 faded flags.

All retired flags are then respectfully disposed of in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.

“The flag is a symbol of American freedom that unites all people who call our country home,” said Art Van furniture president and CEO Kim Yost. “Art Van is both pleased and humbled by the tremendous public response to our flag exchange initiative, and we want to provide everyone the opportunity to give new life to Old Glory this Fourth of July holiday.”

Flags can be traded at all store locations during hours of operation through Tuesday July 4.