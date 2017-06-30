‘Dunkirk’ at the Taste of Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Christopher Nolan's new movie, "Dunkirk" opens July 21, but you can watch the movie's prologue early at the Taste of Chicago.

Dunkirk is Christopher Nolan's latest project about the 400 thousand British and Allied forces who were trapped on the beach as the enemy closed in.

For this event, all active and retired military personnel will be granted front of the line access to the massive cinetransformer.

This cinetransformer features a Barco cinema projector, a 15 foot screen, Dolby Digital sound, and 87 stadium-style "Buttkicker" seats.

This will be happening on Sunday July 9 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Congress near Columbus.