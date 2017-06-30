× Beyonce and Jay-Z may have revealed their twins’ names

It looks like Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twin names may have been revealed.

TMZ said Friday it’s likely the couple named their newborns Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.

That comes from a trademark filing by the couple for the unique name earlier this week.

That filing requested trademarks for items like baby teething rings, strollers, cosmetics and novelty items.

Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, shared news of the twins’ birth last week.

No official confirmation yet from the couple.