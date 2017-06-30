× Deadline for Illinois state budget midnight tonight

SPRINGFIELD — Lawmakers in Springfield are working to pass a balanced budget before the fiscal year ends at midnight tonight.

House Speaker Mike Madigan says he’ll call for a vote on a Democratic spending plan today.

Democrats have a back-up plan, if it fails. It would break their overall bill into smaller subsets.

This is the tenth day of what was supposed to be a ten day special session.

But Governor Rauner is now keeping lawmakers in Springfield, until they get the job done.

Senate Republican leader Christine Radogno won’t be sticking around though. She abruptly resigned yesterday.

Radogno is the first female caucus leader in Illinois General Assembly history. Her last day is tomorrow.

If no deal is reached by midnight, Illinois will enter its third year without a budget and could become the first state to be dropped to junk bond status by credit agencies.

Illinois would also be dropped from two popular multi-state lottery games.

The Illinois Lottery will stop selling Mega Millions tickets at 9:45 p.m.

It already stopped selling Powerball tickets on Wednesday.

Road projects could also come to a halt, if no deal is reached.