× Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Cincinnati

* The Cubs are 5-1 versus the Reds this season, including winning the last three meetings. Chicago has scored at least five runs in 11 of the last 12 games in this series, including in all six contests in 2017.

* The Cubs’ No. 3 and No. 4 batters this season have combined to hit .221 (135/610). That is the lowest combined batting average by any team’s No. 3 and No. 4 hitters in 2017.

* Cincinnati has been outscored by 54 runs (192-138) in the first three innings of its games this season; that is the worst run differential over those innings in the majors. The Reds trailed Milwaukee 6-0 at the end of the third inning on Thursday.

* Joey Votto led the majors in batting last July (minimum 50 PA), hitting .413. That was the highest batting average for a Cincinnati player in July since Scott Hatteberg (.425) in 2006 (minimum 50 PA).

* Mike Montgomery has allowed just two home runs in his 57.2 innings of work this season. That 0.31 HR/9 rate is second lowest in the majors (Alex Wood, LAD, 0.27) (minimum 55.0 IP).

* Scott Feldman is 3-0 with a 0.41 (1/22.0) ERA and a .160 (12/75) opponent average in his three home victories this season. In contrast, he is 0-2 (with three decisions) in his five home starts that the Reds have lost, posting a 6.12 (17/25.0) ERA and a .289 (28/97) opponent BA in these contests. In his last home start (June 8), he threw seven scoreless innings versus the Cardinals.