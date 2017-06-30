Bulls waive Rajon Rondo, Isaiah Canaan

CHICAGO – The Bulls are down to just one Alpha.

Weeks after saying they wanted him back, the Bulls front office is parting ways Rajon Rondo.

The team waived Rondo and Isaiah Canaan Friday before free agency begins.

Rondo played in just 71 games for the Bulls, but his two playoff appearances moved him into the national spotlight after he spearheaded the charge past the top-seeded Celtics for a surprising 2-0 series lead.

If the Bulls had decided to pick up Rondo’s team-option, it would have cost them $13.4 million. Now that he’s been waived, Rondo is due $3 million.

The next domino to fall in the Bulls’ rebuild could be Dwyane Wade, who would most likely seek much more than Rondo’s buyout figure after opting-in to his contract for just under $24 million.