Breakthrough with negotiations in Springfield as budget deadline closes in

There is movement in Springfield, less than 12 hours before a midnight deadline to pass a state budget.

House Republicans joined Democrats this morning, voting to adopt Speaker Mike Madigan's spending amendment.

By no means is this a budget but it's a piece of the puzzle. Negotiations will continue. Speaking on the House floor, Madigan called it a good step forward that can be built upon. He also said the House will be in session tomorrow, despite tonight’s scheduled end to the special session.

Madigan is asking bond rating agencies to wait until negotiations are complete, an attempt to prevent the state’s debt from being downgraded to junk status.

Both sides agree they should raise the state's income tax to 4.95 percent but they disagree on whether to make the hike retroactive to January 1.

Even if the spending and tax plans pass, Governor Rauner's preconditions have not been met.

That negotiation could last for a while.

If the deadlock persists, Payment of large lottery prizes (Mega Millions and Powerball) will be delayed.

State construction projects may be halted. Universities could lose accreditation. K-12 Schools may not have funding to open in the fall. And social service providers, including those caring for the sick and elderly will go unpaid.

The state’s backlog of unpaid bills is approaching $15 Billion.

Also this morning, Senator Bill Brady was elected the new GOP leader in the Senate replacing Christine Radogno who is resigning over the stalemate.