Bill Brady chosen as the new Illinois Senate GOP leader

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Sen. Bill Brady of Bloomington, who ran unsuccessfully three times for governor, was chosen leader of the Senate Republicans on Friday to replace outgoing Sen. Christine Radogno.

Radogno announced Thursday that she would be resigning from the legislature Saturday, the first day of the state’s new budget year.

Brady was chosen by acclamation.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.