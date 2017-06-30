× Beverage tax decision expected today, may go into effect tomorrow

CHICAGO — Cook County’s beverage tax is set to go into effect tomorrow, unless a last minute court order stops it.

Retailers and several grocers filed a lawsuit trying to block the penny-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages. They claim it’s unconstitutional and too vague.

A ruling on that suit is expected today, ahead of the July 1st implementation date.

Officials say Cook County needs the money from this tax to pay for services and estimate it will generate $17 million dollars a month in revenue. The tax would affect all non-alcoholic, sweetened drinks, whether they include real or artificial sugar.