Around Town at the Chicago Tap Theatre with ‘Changes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Artistic Director Mark Yonally and Chicago Tap Theatre (CTT) are proud to present Changes, a science fiction tap dance story show set to all-new arrangements of the music of David Bowie, directed by Harrison McEldowney, based on an original show created by Chicago Tap Theatre, choreography by Yonally with musical arrangements and direction by Kurt Schweitz, June 30 – July 16, at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave. Opening night is Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $37 for adults, $30 for seniors and $23 for students and dancers. Group discounts are also available. For tickets, go to ChicagoTapTheatre.com or call the Stage 773 box office at 773.327.5252. A preview rehearsal is open to the press by request at the Joel Hall Dance Center, 5965 N. Clark Street.