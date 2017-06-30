× A Marginal Risk of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon across much of the Chicago area

The National Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of the Chicago area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this Friday afternoon (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map calling for a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). The main threat will be damaging winds, hail and localized flooding under brief heavy downpours.

With moist air in place (dew points in the mid to upper 60s) and a cold front approaching from the northwest and moving east through our area during the peak-heating/strongest convection time of the day, scattered showers and a few strong to severe thunderstorms will likely develop in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this afternoon. The showers/thunderstorms will end from west to east as the front moves through later this afternoon/early evening