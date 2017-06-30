$300K raised for Christian musician Nathan Johnson who lost wife hours after childbirth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE -- Christian musician Nathan Johnson got to meet his first child not knowing that hours later he'd be saying goodbye to his wife.

Nathan Johnson and his wife Megan welcomed Eilee Kate into the world early Tuesday morning. Just a few hours after her birth, Megan suffered complications and passed away.

Megan survived a heart transplant seven years ago. Pregnancies after having a heart transplant are considered high risk for both the mother and the baby.

She spent six hours with Eilee until she lost consciousness, according to a friend.

This came as a complete shock to everyone who knows them. The community has rallied around him though, and has created a GoFundMe account for them.

In less than 24 hours, the account raised more than a quarter of a million dollars. It has currently raised over $300,000 and is still growing.

To get more information on Nathan and Ellie's story, visit their GoFundMe page.