CHICAGO — Two people were shot on the 5500 block of South Shields around 3:39 a.m. Friday.

A 40-year-old Hispanic woman and a 41-year-old black man were standing on the sidewalk when a van approached and fired shots, striking them. The woman was shot in both legs and the stomach and man was shot in the chest, arm and hand.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital and remain in critical condition. Their gang affiliation is unknown.

No one in custody, Area South investigating.