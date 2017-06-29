WGN talks to economics professor David Frisvold about impact of controversial soda tax

CHICAGO — Cook County faces a court fight today over its controversial soda tax, which is supposed to start Saturday.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association says the tax is unconstitutionally vague and wants a temporary restraining order.

County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says the soda industry actually helped the department of revenue craft the penny-an-ounce tax.

David Frisvold, an economics professor from the University of Iowa, will join WGN at 6:30 a.m. to discuss the impact of the tax.

Check back for an update with the interview with Frisvold.

