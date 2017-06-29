Trump to send additional federal agents to Chicago to battle gun violence

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 16: ATF police investigate a shooting that occurred on the playground at Joseph Warren Elementary School on June 16, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Two girls, reported to be 7 and 12-years-old, were hit by bullets fired from a passing car as they participated in an end of the school year track event on the playground. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO – President Trump is sending additional federal agents to Chicago to combat the gun violence epidemic.
Trump tweeted in January, “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!”
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirms it will be sending 20 additional ATF agents to the city.
