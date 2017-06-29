× Trump to send additional federal agents to Chicago to battle gun violence

CHICAGO – President Trump is sending additional federal agents to Chicago to combat the gun violence epidemic.

Trump tweeted in January, “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!”

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirms it will be sending 20 additional ATF agents to the city.

