Sinkhole swallows car in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- No one was injured after a sinkhole swallowed a car Thursday in downtown St. Louis, KTVI reports.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Locust.

The owners were exercising at a nearby gym during the collapse. They came outside, looked down and saw their Toyota Camry underground.

"I was a little shaky," Jordan Westerbergh said. "It's crazy. I'm just glad we weren't inside."

There were no valuables inside of the car. Officials say an eight-inch water main also ruptured at the time.

The car was removed shortly before 9 a.m. It sustained an extensive amount of damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.