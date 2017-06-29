Police stop minivan with ‘extremely dangerous’ tower of luggage on roof

LONDONBERRY N.H. – It’s not just in cartoons. A New Hampshire driver’s car was towed for driving around with an overwhelming amount of stuff on top of, and hanging from, his van.

The driver was traveling northbound on Interstate 93 near Londonderry, New Hampshire, when state police stopped him.

New Hampshire State Police said the 57-year-old driver was charged with misdemeanor negligent driving for the mountain of stuff on the roof.

He was also charged with misdemeanor non-inspection.

CNN’s attempts to contact the driver went unreturned.

State police contacted RGA Towing to take the vehicle away; the crew was able to use a ramp truck despite the van being so over-the-top-heavy.

The company said the driver regained possession of the van on Thursday afternoon. The driver is said to have returned with a trailer, taking the pile of stuff off the roof before driving away.

The photo of the minivan inspired hundreds of comments – some blasting the driver while others seemed impressed. One person wrote, “Do you have any idea how difficult it must have been to perfectly piece together, secure and balance that load? This person has real talent! They deserves credit, a helping hand and or a career opportunity loading military transport aircraft!”

Police posted the photo along with this message: