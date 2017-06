× Police seek help in search for missing 12-year-old boy

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help in the search for a 12-year-old boy.

Caston Davis was last seen leaving his home in the 4800 block of North Francisco Ave. on June 20th and he failed to return home.

Police say Davis is a habitual missing.

He is a black child, weighs 109 pounds, is 5’03, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has any information, please contact Area North police at 312-744-8266.