Police searching for missing Northbrook woman last seen in white nightgown

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Police in Northbrook were informed about a missing woman around 8:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

27-year-old Elizabeth Stevens was last seen reportedly leaving her house sometime in the night wearing a white nightgown.

Stevens is identified as being white, 5’6, with long dark hair and weighs around 200 pounds.

She reportedly is known to frequent Wescott Park, Northbrook Library and the Northbrook Train Depot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.