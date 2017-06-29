× Pigs on the loose after truck crashes, bursts into flames

WILMER, Texas — Police had to round up several pigs that were roaming on a highway in the Dallas area Thursday morning.

The pigs got loose after a semi truck crashed into the median on I-45 in Wilmer, Texas, then flipped on its side and burst into flames.

Both sides of I-45 in the area were shut down as the pigs scattered on the road.

One group of pigs wandered about half a mile away from the crash scene before they were ushered back by police.