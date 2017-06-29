× ‘Obama Boulevard’: Los Angeles to rename portion of Rodeo Road for 44th President

LOS ANGELES — A nearly 3 1/2-mile stretch of road through South Los Angeles will be renamed for former President Barack Obama, thanks to a unanimous City Council vote Wednesday, KTLA reports.

The proposal to rename a portion of Rodeo Road – through the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw and Leimert Park neighborhoods – was introduced last week by Council President Herb Wesson.

Obama Boulevard will run from Jefferson Boulevard to Arlington Avenue.

The street runs by Rancho Cienega Park, where in 2007 then-candidate Obama held a rally that drew thousands.

The council’s 14-0 vote comes after a portion of the 134 Freeway was named for Obama in the area near Occidental College in Eagle Rock, where he went for two of his undergrad years. The state Senate approved that renaming.

Rodeo Road runs from close to the L.A. border with Culver City east into the Mid-City area. It intersects with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Rancho Cienega Park.

Three other streets in Wesson’s district are named for past presidents: Adams Boulevard, Jefferson Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.

A spokeswoman for Wesson said the city’s engineers will soon begin the process to change street signs. Meanwhile, the councilman’s office is asking supporters to sign a petition in favor of the name change.