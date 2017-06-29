NWS survey team identifies two tornadoes southeast of Rockford during Wednesday night’s storms
The National Weather Service in Romeoville has determined that two EF-1 tornadoes occurred during Wednesday night’s storms in the area southeast of Rockford. One storm occurred in the area from Cherry Valley to Belvidere packing peak winds of 100 mph.
The twister first touched down 2 miles south-southeast of Cherry Valley at 8:14 pm and lifted at 8:22 pm 4 miles south of Belvidere, a path length of 6 miles.
The second twister, also with 100 mph winds, began at 8:23 pm 4 miles south-southeast of Belvidere and lifted after 1.6 miles at 8:25 pm 5 miles southeast of Belvidere.
There were no injuries or fatalities with either storm.
Below is the report just released by the National Weather Service
..NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 06/28/2017 TORNADO EVENT…
.Cherry Valley to Belvidere Tornado…
Rating: EF-1
Estimated peak wind: 100 mph
Path length /Statute/: 6.0 miles
Path width /Maximum/: 200 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: Jun 28 2017
Start time: 8:14 PM CDT
Start location: 2 miles SSE of Cherry Valley
Start Lat/Lon: 42.211/-88.948
End date: Jun 28 2017
End time: 8:22 PM CDT
End location: 4 miles S of Belvidere
End_lat/lon: 42.197/-88.835
.Belvidere Tornado…
Rating: EF-1
Estimated peak wind: 100 mph
Path length /Statute/: 1.6 miles
Path width /Maximum/: 100 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: Jun 28 2017
Start time: 8:23 PM CDT
Start location: 4 miles SSE of Belvidere
Start Lat/Lon: 42.208/-88.810
End date: Jun 28 2017
End time: 8:25 PM CDT
End location: 5 miles SE of Belvidere
End_lat/lon: 42.208/-88.778
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies
Tornadoes into the following categories.
EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph
EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph
EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph
EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph
EF4…Violent…166 To 200 mph
EF5…Violent…>200 mph