× NWS survey team identifies two tornadoes southeast of Rockford during Wednesday night’s storms

The National Weather Service in Romeoville has determined that two EF-1 tornadoes occurred during Wednesday night’s storms in the area southeast of Rockford. One storm occurred in the area from Cherry Valley to Belvidere packing peak winds of 100 mph.

The twister first touched down 2 miles south-southeast of Cherry Valley at 8:14 pm and lifted at 8:22 pm 4 miles south of Belvidere, a path length of 6 miles.

The second twister, also with 100 mph winds, began at 8:23 pm 4 miles south-southeast of Belvidere and lifted after 1.6 miles at 8:25 pm 5 miles southeast of Belvidere.

There were no injuries or fatalities with either storm.

Below is the report just released by the National Weather Service

..NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 06/28/2017 TORNADO EVENT…

.Cherry Valley to Belvidere Tornado…

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 100 mph

Path length /Statute/: 6.0 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: Jun 28 2017

Start time: 8:14 PM CDT

Start location: 2 miles SSE of Cherry Valley

Start Lat/Lon: 42.211/-88.948

End date: Jun 28 2017

End time: 8:22 PM CDT

End location: 4 miles S of Belvidere

End_lat/lon: 42.197/-88.835

.Belvidere Tornado…

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 100 mph

Path length /Statute/: 1.6 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 100 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: Jun 28 2017

Start time: 8:23 PM CDT

Start location: 4 miles SSE of Belvidere

Start Lat/Lon: 42.208/-88.810

End date: Jun 28 2017

End time: 8:25 PM CDT

End location: 5 miles SE of Belvidere

End_lat/lon: 42.208/-88.778

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies

Tornadoes into the following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 To 200 mph

EF5…Violent…>200 mph