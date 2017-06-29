× Police pull man wanted for breaking into cars from the Des Plaines River

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. — Police in Schiller Park just pulled a man from the Des Plaines River.

Officers say the man was wanted for breaking into cars in the area. The suspect when down to hide near the river.

It’s not clear whether he jumped or fell, but he got stuck in some drainage pipes.

He was unconscious when officers pulled him out. He’s in the hospital now and reportedly conscious but his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.