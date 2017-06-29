× Mail carrier, mother among 2 women fatally shot inside car on South Side

CHICAGO — Two women were shot and killed last night while they were inside a car on the South Side.

41-year-old Juliet Washington and 32-year-old Jeanine Dowell were shot and killed around 10:30 Wednesday night. They were in a red SUV stopped at a light near Garfield and Wabash in when police say someone in another car started shooting.

Washington was a mail carrier and worked at the Westmont Post Office for 17 years.

Tonight, Washington’s coworkers gathered and shared tears and memories. They say she often went to church before work. She was an outgoing and loving mother of two.

She lived in suburban Woodridge but was in Chicago yesterday after cooking dinner for her oldest daughter.

There were grief counselors at the post office today to help employees deal with the loss.

Police say no one is in custody and so far don’t have a description of the car that was involved.