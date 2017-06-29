Lunchbreak: Asian-inspired summer farmers market tuna salad nicoise, prepared by Marshall’s Landing chef Michael Kornick

Chef Michael Kornick

Marshall’s Landing

222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, #470

Chicago

www.marshallslanding.com/

Asian-Inspired Summer Farmers Market Tuna Salad Nicoise with Soy-Ginger and Lemon Dressing

Ingredients:

12 oz center cut sushi grade tuna loin, cut into four equal pieces (3/4 pound)

2 oz grapeseed or peanut oil (4 Tbs)

Raw Vegetables

4 oz fennel, sliced thin (1/2 cup)

4 oz pickling cucumbers, sliced thin (1/2 cup)

2 oz red onion, julienne (4 Tbs)

6 oz heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved (3/4 cup)

Blanched vegetables

4 oz sugar snap peas (1/2 cup)

4 oz green beans (1/2 cup)

4 oz yellow wax beans (1/2 cup)

Dressing

3 oz grapeseed oil (6 Tbs)

1 oz sesame oil (2 Tbs)

2 oz rice vinegar (4 Tbs)

2 oz soy sauce (4 Tbs)

4 Tbs minced ginger root

Garnish

1.5 oz watercress (3 Tbs)

4 Tbs purple micro greens

6 Tbs black sesame seeds (half for tossing the salad)

1/4 tsp cracked black pepper

Directions:

In a small bowl, add grapeseed oil, sesame oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce, minced ginger root, and stir with a whisk. This is the dressing.

Heat the pan on high heat until it’s extremely hot. Season the tuna with salt and pepper. Sear the tuna quickly on two sides, remove from the pan and let cool.

Toss all of the vegetables (raw and blanched) in a bowl with half the dressing and half the sesame seeds.

Arrange vegetable and dressing mixture on four plates equally.

Slice each piece of tuna into three pieces and arrange in the middle of the salad.

Sauce with remainder of the dressing.

Top with the remaining sesame seeds, micro greens and pepper.