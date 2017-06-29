Lin-Manuel Miranda drops ‘Hamilton Mix-Tape’

For all you Hamilton-loving fans out there, musical star Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a new video for his album called the "Hamilton Mix-Tape" and it does not disappoint.
Taking inspiration from a lyric in the "Hamilton" musical, Miranda's new song is titled "Immigrants: We Get the Job Done," with the performance focusing on refugee struggles, as well as the long history of immigrant contributions to America.
The mix-tape engages a number of other artists such as K'naan, Residente, Riz MC, and Snow Tha Product, Rolling Stone reported.
Miranda is encouraging individuals to post a video of themselves singing their favorite Hamilton song while using the hashtag #Ham4All. He's also encouraging people to donate money to his Immigrants: We Get the Job Done coalition.
The challenge has already caught the attention of celebrities including Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Gina Rodriguez and Ben Stiller.
@ayeshacurry and I are collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise money for a coalition of immigration organizations. We all feel strongly about supporting these important organizations fighting to protect immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers who want to make a better life for themselves and their families. The grand prize winner will join us and Lin-Manuel at the LA opening on August 16th. We think that this will be the biggest Hamilton sweepstakes yet, but we need your help… Head over to prizeo.com/Hamilton for more details. #ham4all #thatgirlgood