Lawyers on standby at O’Hare as Travel Ban 2.0 goes into effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- On the day the Trump “Travel Ban 2.0” is set to take effect, attorneys were on standby at O'Hare airport to help mediate in case any disputes arise from someone being denied entry into the U.S.

The Trump administration set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a “close” family or business tie to the United States. The move came after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump’s executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

Visas that have already been approved will not be revoked, but instructions issued by the State Department say that new applicants from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the United States to be eligible. The same requirement, with some exceptions, holds for would-be refugees from all nations that are still awaiting approval for admission to the U.S.

Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-laws and sisters-in-law, fiancees or other extended family members are not considered to be close relationships, according to the guidelines

The travel ban comes as the House could vote today on two immigrant related bills in Washington.

Kate's Law named after a woman in San Francisco, a sanctuary city, killed by a man in 2015 from Mexico who was in the country illegally and was a repeat felony offender.

If passed an undocumented immigrant previously convicted of a crime who tries to enter the country again could face up to 10 to 25 years in prison.

The second bill called the “no sanctuary for criminals” would slash federal funds to cities that protect them. Chicago is a “Sanctuary City” under Mayor Emanuel. Today, at an event at City Hall, Emanuel reiterated his belief of keeping Chicago a city of open arms especially for children of who he refers to as dreamers.